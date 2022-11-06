Bachelor in Paradise continues to progress and with each passing episode, we are one step closer to the grand finale of season 8. Here, check out how and when to watch the 11th broadcast.

The clock is ticking and the countdown to the final episode of Bachelor in Paradise has already begun. We will soon confirm who will stay together, who won't and what has happened to the rest of them. Since the beginning of the eighth season, we have seen how the show's participants have filled the nights with fights and love dramas.

Although we have also seen great moments between them, such as the girls' reunions or the men's big get-togethers. There are several contestants that we already know from other shows and others totally new, such as Florence Alexandra and Kate Gallivan.

According to Reality Steve, two couples are going to make it to the end of the season but break up pretty soon instead of leaving together or getting engaged. The predictions have already been revealed and 4 of them will go far with their crush. One of them would be Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin, although they would not get engaged.

Is Bachelor in Paradise on Monday?

Episode 11 of Bachelor in Paradise will air Monday, October 31 at 7 PM ET until 9 PM on ABC and fuboTV. If you don't have cable, the streaming service is a perfect option and offers a 7-day free trial. You can also replay the episodes on Hulu the next day.

During the previous episode we saw the third rose ceremony take place. This happened after the women went to another villa and brought new suitors, which caused a big problem for the couples who were settling down. Like when Victoria Fuller didn't know who to choose, Johnny or Alex. This is how the results of the ceremony turned out: