Bachelor in Paradise is back once again but it's not long before Mondays and Tuesdays are empty and bachelor-free on an island paradise in Mexico. There is only a little more than a week left until the big finale. In the meantime, check out how and when to watch episode 14 of season 8.

There are only a couple of episodes left before the season eight finale of Bachelor in Paradise, which means only one thing: more drama is about to arrive. During the previous edition there wasn't a reunion for the contestants, but this time there was, and several of the couples who are still together were present.

The countdown has already begun and Bachelor Nation is quite impatient. Since the beginning we have seen how the show's contestants have filled the nights with fights and love dramas. Although we have also seen great moments between them, such as the girls' reunions or the men's big get-togethers.

The final episode will take place between Monday, November 21 and Tuesday, November 22. So there are only four broadcasts left until the big day. There, we will finally find out the final results, although Reality Steve has helped us a lot with his spoilers and all the latest news about the stars of the show.

Is Bachelor in Paradise on Monday?

Episode 11 of Bachelor in Paradise will air Monday, November 14 at 8 PM ET until 10 PM on ABC and fuboTV. If you don't have cable, the streaming service is a perfect option and offers a 7-day free trial. You can also replay the episodes on Hulu the next day.

What happened in the last episode?

During the previous episode (12) we saw the fourth rose ceremony take place. In BiP the turn of the roses varies. One week it's the men, then it's the women. As this happens, new people arrive on the island and the couples must make important decisions. The last eliminated were Jacob, Hayden, Justin and Alex.

Here are the results of the Rose Ceremony: