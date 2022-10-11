Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise is underway, and this week the women have the roses. Which men will go home? Find out on tonight’s episode, and check here how and when to watch it.

Bachelor in Paradise 2022 will continue with another episode, and men are nervous about the upcoming Rose Ceremony. And they will have to move fast, as new arrivals are coming to the beach, such as Salley Carson. Check out how to watch tonight’s episode.

Last night, fans were shocked to discover that Michael Allio wasn’t that into Sierra Jackson after all, citing “moving too fast” reasons. However, it was more shocking to discover that he was going to stay on the show, while Sierra was the one who decided to leave.

Meanwhile, there are more live triangles forming, with Genevieve having feelings for Justin and Aaron, and Shanae with Logan and James. All the ladies will have to make a decision this week. Who will they pick?

Is Bachelor in Paradise on tonight? When to watch episode 5

The fifth episode of Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise will air on Tuesday, October 11 at 8 PM (ET) on ABC. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States. The show will be available to stream it on Hulu the following day.

According to the ABC press release, Salley will arrive, “finally ready to hit the beach and two daring women jump at the opportunity to confront her right away about her intentions.” Meanwhile, Shanae is still trying to figure out her feelings.

Also, the married couple from Bachelor in Paradise Season 2, Ashley and Jared will have their last night on the beach. There are still many contestants who will make late arrivals, such as Tyler Norris or Johnny DePhillipo.