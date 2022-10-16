Oh no! New troubles and dramas are brewing in paradise. Get ready and stay tuned for all that's to come. Here's a hint: more women, less men, more love conflicts. Here, check out how and when to watch episode 6 of BiP season 8.

Bachelor in Paradise is back again with more drama and new additions on the island paradise. According to an exclusive clip of what will happen next episode, five new women are going to be added to the accommodation and this did not make all those who were already part of the show happy. That can only mean one thing: the war is about to begin.

It is the first time in the show's history that this twist has been taken, much in the style of Love Island. The new format involves bringing in new women to provoke little romantic dramas between the established couples. As we've known for a few weeks now, according to Reality Steve, one of the ones that will continue to the end is Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller.

Meanwhile, the women who have already formed a relationship within Paradise were sent to a hotel to worry about what the men are doing. This certainly hasn't been one of the best storylines the plot has had but we'll have to wait and see what happens from now on.

BiP 2022: What time does episode 6 air?

Episode 6 of Bachelor in Paradise will air Monday, October 17 at 8 PM ET until 10 PM on ABC and fuboTV. If you don't have cable, the streaming service is a perfect option and offers a 7-day free trial. You can also replay the episodes on Hulu the next day.

In this edition, six couples will make it to the finale of the paradise and two of them will commit, two will leave the beach together without committing and two will split up. Here, check all the release dates of the next episodes, from now until the finale.