Bachelor in Paradise continues its course with the arrival of the tenth episode of the eighth season. They say that after the storm the sun comes out, but... Can it really do so with so much drama around? Here, check out how to watch the broadcast of Monday, October 31.

Bachelor in Paradise returns this week with a new episode full of misunderstandings, fights and lots of love drama, as we have seen since the beginning of the eighth season. The contestants are reaching the final stages and all of them want to stay present at the grand finale.

This will not be so easy to accomplish, since expectations are quite high and in the last time the women were the ones who dominated the strategies inside the paradisiacal island, in order to get the perfect man to accompany them for a long period. Will they be able to find the right one? Is the love of their life among them? We will have to wait and see.

According to Reality Steve, there are quite a few tensions in the behind-the-scenes of the show and it's all directed towards Victoria, Johnny and Greg Grippo's bonding. The drama started after a Tik Tok user posted a video saying "When you're at the Colosseum and you see Greg Grippo and Victoria F from Bachelor Nation". Victoria and Johnny get engaged at the end but apparently, there is trouble in Paradise.

Is Bachelor in Paradise on Monday?

Episode 10 of Bachelor in Paradise will air Monday, October 31 at 8 PM ET until 10 PM on ABC and fuboTV. If you don't have cable, the streaming service is a perfect option and offers a 7-day free trial. You can also replay the episodes on Hulu the next day.

According to Reality Steve, two couples are going to make it to the end of the season but break up pretty soon instead of leaving together or getting engaged. The predictions have already been revealed and 4 of them will go far with their crush. One of them would be Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin, although they would not get engaged.