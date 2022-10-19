The eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise has been filled with drama and emotions. However, this week one of the contestants, Casey Woods, left the show in a medical emergency and now we got updated news about the incident.

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise is underway, and a big twist was introduced this week with the women being moved to another resort, with the men remaining in Paradise. Of course, each group received five new men and five new women respectively, and some of the couples won’t survive the week.

However, one of the stories of the week was the exit of Casey Woods, who had to leave the show after a medical emergency. During Monday’s episode, Woods passed out after he told Brittany Galvin that Peter Izzo had talked negatively about her.

After their conversation, Galvin confronted Izzo, and Woods told Wells Adams, "I feel very dizzy, I think I might pass out," and suddenly collapsed. He explained that he fainted due to heat and stress. Medics arrived and determined a serious injury, and was escorted on the beach. He didn’t walk. Now, Woods is telling all of his story.

Casey Woods broke three bones in Bachelor in Paradise 2022

The 37-year-old contestant, who was part of Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette, explained on an Instagram story that he hasn’t been able to walk for four months because he broke three bones of his ankle. "Just to be clear, this is my foot in a cast right now. Tonight. I haven't walked in over 4 months,” he captioned. In another post, Wood added "I think most people don't know how severe the injury was."

Talking in the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Woods further explained everything that happened after he left the beach. “I didn’t realize that my ankle was just destroyed. I actually tried to get up, and that’s when I saw my ankle. It looked like I had wedged a football into my ankle,” he said.

After going to the hospital in Mexico, he flew home and discovered he had broken all three bones in the ankle. He then had to wait three weeks before getting it because“the swelling was so bad they wouldn’t be able to put it back in place.” However, he will need another surgery, despite being four months without “not even walking without a scooter.”

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. You can also watch it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US.



