Bachelor in Paradise is almost coming to an end, and it’s time for all the contestants to make hard decisions. Which couples will prevail? Here, check out when and how to watch Episode 14 of Season 8.

It’s been an unforgettable season of Bachelor in Paradise so far. However, all the good (or bizarre) things have to come to an end, and this show isn’t the exception. We’re approaching the finale week, but there’s still one more episode to go before the two-night finale special.

Among the biggest surprises of the season has been the redemption arc of Shanae Ankney, who surprisingly has become friends with all the girls, especially Genevieve Parisi. There’s been also shocking exits, such as Sarah Hamrick’s and Casey’s.

But, while Paradise is full of drama and tension, some couples have been doing really well, such as Brandon and Serene. What will happen with other contestants, such as Logan Palmer? Don’t miss the next episode!

Is Bachelor in Paradise on tonight? When to watch Episode 14 of Season 8th

Episode 14 of Bachelor in Paradise 2022 will air on Tuesday night (November 15) at 8 PM (ET) on ABC. If you want to live stream it, you can do so on fuboTV, which not only offers a seven-day free trial, as they have several packages also.

Another option, if you can’t watch the episode live, is to watch it on Hulu, and it will be available the following day (Wednesday). This will be the last episode before the two-night finale, which will air next week.

If you want to know all the spoilers about who ends up with who before the final week of Paradise, you can do so here. We also have all the spoilers from the Paradise reunion, according to Reality Steve.