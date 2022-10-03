Bachelor in Paradise is back with a brand new group of contestants trying to get a second chance at love. Here, check out when and how to watch the third episode of Season 8.

Bachelor in Paradise returned with an interesting premiere, in which some couples hit it off and other contestants… Well, they had some trouble. If you want to know how things keep going in Mexico, check out how to watch the third episode.

After two dramatic seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, fans are ready to watch some of their favorite franchise’s alums trying to get a second chance at love. Jesse Palmer will be back as host, while Wells Adams will serve as the official bartender.

During the premiere, there were some interesting pairs such as Serene and Brandon, Sierra and Michael, or Teddi and Andrew. However, it’s too early to know how things will go between these couples as anything can happen.

Is Bachelor in Paradise on tonight? When to watch episode 3

Third episode of Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise will air on Tuesday, October 4 at 8 PM (ET) on ABC. You can also stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States. Another option is to stream it on Hulu the following day.

Producers confirmed 20 contestants before the premiere, but as fans of the show know, there will be more people coming as the season progresses. According to Reality Steve, there will be a total of 43 contestants this season. One of the last additions was Victoria Fuller.

As Palmer confirmed during the premiere, the boys have the roses this week, meaning that two girls are going to go home first. If you want to know what happens, you can check all of the spoilers here.