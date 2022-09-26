Bachelor in Paradise will be back with a brand new group of contestants trying to get a second chance at love. Here, check out when and how to watch the premiere of Season 8.

Bachelor in Paradise 2022: When and how to watch the premiere of Season 8?

It’s almost time for a new season of Bachelor in Paradise. After the dramatic The Bachelorette finale with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as leads, fans of the franchise are ready to watch a group of known faces try to find love once again.

Jesse Palmer will return as host, while Wells Adams will be once again serving as the bartender. Both of them have teased that this season is bolder, sort of speak. So, that means that things will get interesting in the beautiful beaches of Mexico.

Some of the contestants that will be in Paradise, include Teddi Wright and Shanae Ankney from Clayton’s season, Brandon Jones (Michelle’s season), Logan Palmer, Johnny DePhillipo and Tyler Norris (The Bachelorette Season 19), and many more.

Bachelor in Paradise 2022: When is the premiere?

Season 8 of Bachelor In Paradise will premiere on Tuesday, September 27 at 8 PM (ET) on ABC. You can also stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States. Another option is to stream it on Hulu the following day.

Producers confirmed 20 contestants so far, but as fans of the show know, there will be more people coming as the season progresses. According to Reality Steve, there will be a total of 43 contestants this season.

Many fans prefer Bachelor in Paradise because the show doesn’t take itself too seriously, unlike The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. So far, only ten couples that have come out of the show are still together. If you want to know who ends with who this time, check out the spoilers.