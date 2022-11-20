Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise is coming to an end, and fans want to know who will leave the beach engaged. Here, check out when and how to watch the two-night finale.

After 14 episodes, it’s time to know how everything will end on Bachelor in Paradise. Season 8 has been unforgettable so far, with many ups and downs for the contestants that went to Mexico to try to find love once again. Here, check out when and how to watch the big finale of the season.

This time, 43 contestants have appeared on the beach, and 26 of them have already said goodbye to the show. Some have self-eliminated themselves, with only Kira Mengistu and Romeo Alexander leaving as a couple during the second week.

Now, it’s time for the rest of the cast to make their decisions, and leave the beach engaged or alone. There are many couples that are going through a rough patch. Will they make it? Well, don’t miss the finale to find out (or just go ahead and see all the spoilers, here).

When is the Bachelor on Paradise 2022 finale?

The finale of the eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise will be split in two nights. The first part will air on Monday (November 21) and the second on Tuesday Nov. 22. The episodes will air at 8 PM (ET) on ABC.

If you want to live stream it, you can do so on fuboTV, which not only offers a seven-day free trial, as they have several packages also. If you can’t watch the episode live, you can do so the following day on Hulu.

This year, the group will also be part of a reunion, and Johnny and Victoria’s relationship will be one of the focal points. However, there’s much more to know. Check out all the spoilers from that event, here.