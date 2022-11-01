Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise is currently airing on ABC. The show features familiar faces from other seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Who will end up engaged? Check out when the finale is.

The eighth season of Bachelor In Paradise is underway, and viewers have watched couples come and go, as new contestants arrive on the beach. However, the competition is slowly approaching its finale and all the suitors will have to make decisions. You can watch the episodes on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

With Jesse Palmer and Wells Adams to help the contestants, this season of BiP has had everything. Many contestants have dropped out, while others have returned (aka Justin). Most of the men and women come from the last seasons of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, respectively.

So far, some couples have survived such as Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo, as well as Serene and Brandon. However, other couples, such as Logan and Shanae, didn’t last long. Here, check out when Season 8 of BiP comes to an end.

When is the finale of Bachelor in Paradise 2022?

Such as Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette, the finale of Bachelor in Paradise will be a two-night event. The show will go all the way through November, with the first part of the finale airing on Monday, Nov. 21 and the second on Nov. 22.

It’s unclear if there’s going to be an “After Paradise” special, in which the contestants reunite to talk about their journey during the season. Last season, there wasn’t a reunion, essentially because The Bachelorette premiered just right after.

On the other hand, according to spoilers from Reality Steve, six couples end together after the season. However, not all the couples are still together, according to the same source. If you want to know all the spoilers, check out here.