With Season 19 of The Bachelorette coming to an end, it is time to prepare for a new season of Bachelor in Paradise. Here, check out when the premiere of Season 8 of BiP is.

The Bachelorette is wrapping up its Season 19, which was led by Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, with the second part of the finale event. However, fans of the franchise won’t have to wait much to watch Bachelor in Paradise, which is set to premiere very soon.

As fans know, Bachelor in Paradise is one of the most fun shows of the franchise, in which many contestants of previous seasons meet in a luxury resort (usually in Mexico) and get to have another (and another, and another) chance at love.

Season 8 cast includes: Teddi Wright, Shanae Ankney, Genevieve Parisi from Clayton’s season of The Bachelor; Brandon Jones (Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette), Michael Allio from Katie’s season of The Bachelorette, Tyler Norris and Logan Palmer from Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette, and more.

When is the new season of Bachelor In Paradise coming to ABC?

The new season of Bachelor In Paradise will premiere on Tuesday, September 27 (8/7c) on ABC. If you don’t have cable you can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US. You can also watch it on Hulu the following day.

This is a late start for the show, which usually premiers in mid-August. Last season, which featured up to 28 contestants and ran all the way until October. This time, Jesse Palmer will be the host, which kind of confirms him as the host of all the iterations.

Per Reality Steve, this year will also feature a change of format. According to Marie Claire, it will follow a similar move as Love Island, separating the contestants while adding new ones to ensure more drama. New episodes will air Mondays and Tuesdays.