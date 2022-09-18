The eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise is coming very soon, and many fans want to know everything about the most fun show of the franchise. Here, check out when it was filmed.

After Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor and then the dramatic journey of Gabby Windey and Rachel Rechhia as The Bachelorette(s), it’s time for Bachelor in Paradise. The show will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 27 (8 PM ET) on ABC, but you can also watch it on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).

For this season, 20 contestants of previous Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons will meet in one luxury resort for another chance at love (or fame). With Jesse Palmer as host and Wells Adams as “the” bartender, the show is set to be as chaotic as ever.

Some of the familiar faces at the beach are Teddi Wright, Shanae Ankney, from Clayton’s season; Logan Palmer and Johnny DePhillippo from Gabby and Rachel’s season. According to some reports, filming started in June. But, where was Season 8 filmed?

Bachelor in Paradise 2022: Filming locations

According to Women’s Health, Season 8 of Bachelor In Paradise was filmed in the usual spot: The Playa Escondida Resort in Mexico. The resort is located in Sayulita, which is a village on Mexico’s Pacific coast backed by the Sierra Madre Occidental mountains.

Apart from the beach, the resort also is near a jungle and offers hikes and walks. And, of course, provide several services such as yoga, golf, pools, bungalows, horse rides and more. It is certainly the ideal place to find romance.

This year, according to Reality Steve, the contestants are going to be separated by gender into different villas, a format similar to Love Island. "I think the women were the ones that moved to a new location in Mexico and were introduced to five new men brought in. The guys stayed on the beach and were introduced to five new women brought in,” said on his Twitter account.