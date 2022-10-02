Season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise” started, and fans already want to know how things will end. Here, check out all you need to know about Sierra Jackson, and if she ends up with someone or not.

Bachelor in Paradise started last week with an explosive premiere. During the first episode, viewers watch how at least 9 women from Clayton’s season went to the beach for a “second chance at love” (or at least some fun). One of them was Sierra Jackson, who seems to start the season with a good impression.

During the first episode, Sierra and Michael Allio seemed to start something. He called her an “old soul," while she told him she was only interested in him. They also had a pretty deep conversation, as Michael is a widower and has a kid.

While things look promising to Sierra, it’s still early to tell if she and Michael are serious. However, if you want to know more about her, as well as what we know about the final couples from the season, keep reading. You can watch Bachelor in Paradise on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).

How old is Sierra Jackson?

Sierra Jackson is 26 years old. She first appeared in the Bachelor franchise during Clayton Echard’s season. In her ABC biography, she said that she loves “traveling, yoga, dressing to impress, and working toward achieving her goals.

Sierra Jackson’s ethnicity

Jackson is half Asian, half Black. In a chat with the podcast “Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation,” Sierra explained that her mom is from South Korea and was adopted as a child. She also lived in Korea after graduating from college.

Sierra Jackson’s job

In her bio for ABC, it says that she is recruiting coordinator from Dallas, Texas. She studied marketing and sales. However, during her trip to Korea, she taught English. She also traveled to Japan and the Philippines. She also likes to write music and has released a single.

Spoilers: Does Sierra Jackson and Michael end up together in Bachelor in Paradise?

According to the spoilers from Reality Steve, Sierra leaves the beach alone. Meanwhile, Michael ends the season with Danielle Maltby. Here, you can check out all the spoilers from Season 8 of Bachelor In Paradise.