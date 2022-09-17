Bachelor In Paradise will be back on September 20 with its eighth season and 20 contestants who will be looking for love and fun. Here, check out who will be hosting and if Wells Adams is also coming back.

After The Bachelor and with The Bachelorette’s almost ending, fans of the franchise are starting to prepare for a new season of Bachelor in Paradise, which will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 27 on ABC (8 pm ET). You can also live stream it on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).

This season of Bachelor in Paradise will feature, at the beginning, 20 contestants with plenty of familiar faces. From Teddi Wright and Shanae Ankney, from Clayton’s season, to Logan Palmer and Johnny DePhillippo from Gabby and Rachel’s season, you surely will recognize some names.

The show takes place in a luxury resort in Mexico, and, unlike other products of the franchise, here the rules are way more relaxed with a larger group of contestants. If you’re ready for drama, romance and fun, check out who will be the host for Season 8.

When is the new season of Bachelor In Paradise coming to ABC?

The host of Season 8 of Bachelor In Paradise will be Jesse Palmer, who has hosted the last seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. This will be his first time on the beach. Meanwhile, Wells Adams is confirmed as the bartender of the season, and he revealed some details about what to expect.

Adams said that, “When it comes to Paradise, I think it's the best show that we make." Meanwhile, he also revealed that due to the closeness between The Bachelorette and this season, he wasn’t very familiar with most of the cast but it was "kind of nice" not knowing much about the contestants.

On the other hand, this year there will be some changes. According to Reality Steve, the women and the men will be separated at some point, with other contestants coming. New episodes of BiP will come out on Mondays and Tuesdays.