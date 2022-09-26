After Rachel Recchia's bitter ending in The Bachelorette, fans wonder if she is going to appear in Bachelor In Paradise. Here, check out what we know.

With The Bachelorette 2022 coming to a close last week, it’s time to head to the beach for Bachelor in Paradise, which will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 27. As usual, the show will bring back contestants from former Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons, and fans wonder if Rachel Recchia will appear.

Recchia was, alongside Gabby Windey, one of the leads of last season of The Bachelorette. During the show finale it was revealed that she and Tino got engaged, however, they broke up after the proposal after Tino kissed another girl.

In the After the Rose Special, Tino apologized for having cheated on her but they had a heated argument. At the end, her runner-up Aven appeared on stage to ask Rachel if she wanted to “chat” and she accepted, leaving Tino with Jesse Palmer. So, is she going to make an appearance in Paradise?

Is Rachel on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8?

According to the full trailer for Season 8 of Paradise, Rachel will appear on the show. In the clip, you can see her talking about someone saying “He’s so great, he really is. I’m gonna cry because I’m so happy,” but it is unclear who she is referring to.

However, she won’t be a contestant, according to the Bachelor Nation Instagram account @thebitchelorette. In a IG story, they said that she will be a guest: “They like to bring in former leads to stir things up or give insight on one of their exes.”

Are Rachel and Aven together?

Recchia appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan last week to talk about the finale. She said that she was open to reconnecting with Aven Jones. "Right now, we are going to see where things go," she said, per People.

Seacrest asked her if they went on a “romantic date,” and she responded “We didn't, but maybe we will." While Rachel ended up alone, her co-lead and friend Gabby Windey is still engaged to Erich Schwer.