Bachelor in Paradise (BiP) returns with more drama, love and new additions to one of the most beautiful beaches in all of Mexico. As couples settle down and crises begin to emerge, it's time for the contestants to start forming definitive bonds. Here we tell you how and when to watch episode 4 of season 8.

Bachelor in Paradise continues to add contestants and there are several newcomers to the beach that could cause quite a bit of drama in the coming weeks. During the second episode we saw Victoria Fuller come in to meet the rest of the cast and it's worth noting that she had quite a tumultuous relationship with Peter Weber on her season of The Bachelor.

This year, season 8 has broken a record within the program and there are 43 participants in search of love and their ideal partner. It is the first time in several editions that there is such a large number and some of them we have already seen in previous seasons. Fans are already preparing for what this means: more romances, more breakups, more drama.

There's nothing better than trapping a bunch of strangers on one of the most beautiful and paradisiacal beaches in Mexico, leaving them with a fully stocked bar and selected date cards to unleash chaos on the island. Here, check out how and where to watch the next episode:

BiP 2022: What time does Tuesday's episode start?

Episode 4 of Bachelor in Paradise will air Monday, October 10 at 8 PM ET until 10 PM on ABC and fuboTV. If you don't have cable, the streaming service is a perfect option and offers a 7-day free trial. You can also replay the episodes on Hulu the next day.

In this edition, six couples will make it to the finale of the paradise and two of them will commit, two will leave the beach together without committing and two will split up. According to Reality Steve, one of the couples that will recommit this season was Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller. Nothing is confirmed yet, so we will just have to watch the episodes and see what happens episode by episode.