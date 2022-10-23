Bachelor in Paradise continues its course with the arrival of the seventh episode of the eighth season. Last week we saw new girls arrive on the island paradise and a lot of drama ensued, so it's time to pick up the chaos. Here, check out how to watch Monday's broadcast.

A new episode of Bachelor in Paradise can only mean one thing: more mess, chaos and a million love dramas. Not all the couples will leave Mexico in love and engaged, but will leave empty-handed and with a bitter taste in their mouths (or maybe not... Who knows?).

According to Reality Steve, two couples are going to make it to the end of the season but break up pretty soon instead of leaving together or getting engaged. The predictions have already been revealed and 4 of them will go far with their crush. One of them would be Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin, although they would not get engaged.

In this edition, six couples will make it to the finale of the paradise and two of them will commit, two will leave the beach together without committing and two will split up. In theory and according to rumors, Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi are the first to go their separate ways.

When is Bachelor in Paradise on?

Episode 7 of Bachelor in Paradise will air Monday, October 24 at 8 PM ET until 10 PM on ABC and fuboTV. If you don't have cable, the streaming service is a perfect option and offers a 7-day free trial. You can also replay the episodes on Hulu the next day.

A few weeks ago we saw how new participants joined the program and the women who have been there since the beginning were not so amused. But this was easily solved, as they were sent to a hotel without men and there they talked about what they were doing.

As the episodes go by, we are going to see more and more problems with each other, the couples' consolidations and who really has the potential to make it to the final rungs of the show. Here, check all the release dates of the next episodes, from now until the finale.