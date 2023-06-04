It’s almost time for the 20th season of The Bachelorette. After the groundbreaking season with two leads, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, the show will be back with only one lead: Charity Lawson.

We first met Charity on the 27th season of The Bachelor of Zach Shallcross. She finished in fourth place, but she had become a fan-favorite for most of the season. She was announced as the lead of the Bachelorette during the Women Tell All episode.

As the new season of The Bachelorette premieres on June 26, here’s all you need to know about Charity, such as her job, her age, her height and more. Remember that you can watch the show on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial.

How old is Charity Lawson?

She is 27 years old. She was born on December 31, 1995. So, according to astrology, she is a Capricorn.

What is Charity Lawson’s job?

Charity Lawson is a child and family therapist. She studied at Auburn University, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Disability and Rehabilitation. She also has a Master of Education in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.

How tall is Charity Lawson?

She is reportedly 5 feet 6 inches tall.

What is Charity Lawson’s hometown?

She is from Columbus, Georgia.

Charity Lawson’s ex boyfriend: Who is he?

During her run on the Bachelor, Charity explained that she was in an on-off relationship with her high school sweetheart, but it was “a relationship that had several occurrences of infidelity… it became this vicious cycle of manipulation.” However, she never revealed the name of her ex.