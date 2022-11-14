‘The Bachelorette’ star Gabby Windey will compete tonight in the semi-finals of Dancing With the Stars and fans think she will talk about her breakup with her winner Erich Schwer. Check out what she said.

‘The Bachelorette’ star Gabby Windey will compete tonight in the semi-finals of Dancing With the Stars 2022. She has been one of the best contestants this season, alongside Charli D’Amelio and Wayne Brady. However, she seemed to hint that she will address her breakup with Erich Schwer, her fiancé from Season 19 of the Bachelorette.

Windey has quickly become one of the most beloved reality TV stars. Even since appearing as a contestant on The Bachelor with Clayton Echard, she has earned fans’ love thanks to her authenticity and vulnerability in the show. She then became the Bachelorette alongside friend Rachel Rechhia, and her winner Erich Scwer proposed to her during the finale.

Then, she was selected to compete in Season 31 of DWTS. While Schwer was at first seen in the studio supporting Windey, the couple confirmed their breakup through a statement in People magazine last week. However, it seems like Windey will talk more about the decision on tonight’s episode of DWTS. Check out what she said.

What did the Bachelorette Gabby Windey say about the DWTS semi-finals?

In a series of Instagram stories, Windey said that this week was very “important” and told fans, "I know a lot of you guys have had questions, so I think they'll be addressed." However, she then corrected herself, saying "and by I think, I mean I will."

Rumors of Gabby addressing her breakup started when reality TV media star Zachary Reality said that an insider told him she would do it. Fans started speculating that she would be more vulnerable this week to make the audience empathize with her, especially as competition is tougher than ever.

While Gabby has been vulnerable on the show before, when she shared her experience as working as a nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic, she could use the moment to tell a compelling story and made viewers vote for her. In tonight's semi-finals, there will be a double elimination. You can check out how to vote for your favorite here. DWTS airs on Disney+ at 8 PM (ET).