We have seen Bailee Madison succeed on the big screen from a very young age in several hit movies. The 22-year-old actress is already an icon in the industry. Here we tell you everything you need to know about her, such as her appearances, her net worth and her love life.

Bailee Madison is not only an actress, but also a singer and film producer. She recently released her latest project with HBO, a spin-off of Pretty Little Liars, called Original Sin, where she plays the leader of the group, Imogen.

The story is set in the same universe as the original series, but in another city, called Millwood. Where about 20 years ago multiple tragedies almost destroyed the working class city. Nowadays, a group of teenage girls will be tormented by an anonymous entity, nicknamed A. This will make them pay for the sins committed by their parents two decades ago.

Madison shares the screen with a large cast, the main actresses that make up the group of liars are Maia Reficco, Chandler Kinney, Zaria and Malia Pyles, who play Noa, Tabby, Faran and Minnie.

Bailee Madison's Net Worth

The actress' net worth is $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. We've seen Bailee act since she was very young. At just two weeks old, she appeared in a commercial for Office Depot and went on to appear in multiple television commercials and ads for Disney, Sea World and Cadillac. Which means that her fortune was built during 22 years, the current age of the American actress.

Bailee Madison's Love life

Bailee is currently dating Blake Richardson. The two confirmed their relationship in August 2019 and in October 2019, the actress dedicated a beautiful dedication to Blake in an Instagram post. "On this day, 20 years ago, this magical human being was born. The happiest of birthdays to my love and best friend. I would like to match outfits with you for a long, long time", Madison wrote.

On the other hand, the actress has been with other artists prior to Richardson. In 2015 she entered into a relationship with Emery Kelly, from May to November of that year. In September 2016, she began dating YouTube star Alex Lange, but they split after two years together in January 2019.

She was also credited with rumors of dating her Pete's Christmas co-star Zachary Gordon during 2013. Although it was never confirmed to be true.

Bailee Madison's Movies and TV shows

The actress made her big screen debut in Lonely Hearts, where she plays Rainelle, a girl who is inserted into the criminal world. She then participated in Disney's fantasy drama, Bridge to Terabithia, where she gave life to May Belle Aarons, the younger sister of the main character. In the independent film Look, she appeared as Megan, a young girl who is stalked by a kidnapper.

She starred alongside Natalie Portman and Tobey Maguire in the 2009 film Brothers and received two Saturn Award and BFCA Critic's Choice Award nominations for her role. During 2011, the actress starred alongside Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in the romantic comedy Just Go With It. She then landed her first starring role in a horror film in Don't Be Afraid of the Dark.

Bailee has a large filmography, which includes more than 45 works in both film and television. Some of the great series in which she participated were Wizards of Waverly Place, Law & Order: Special Victims Unity, Once Upon a Time and Freeform The Fosters, among others.