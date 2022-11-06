Ana de Armas will lead the John Wick's spin-off "Ballerina," which will start production this month. Here, check out everything you need to know about the film such as cast, plot, release date and more.

'Ballerina': Everything you need to know about John Wick's spin-off with Ana de Armas

John Wick’s franchise, starring Keanu Reeves, has been pretty successful, grossing over $587 million worldwide. Fans have been waiting for Chapter 4, which is set to release in March. However, there’s other projects in the works, such as the spin-off led by Ana de Armas, “Ballerina.”

The “No Time to Die” star has been attached to the film since last year, and it will be directed by Len Wiseman. The script was in charge of Shay Hatten, who was also behind John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, as well as other movies such as Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead.

However, De Armas also recruited Emerald Fennell, who won an Academy Award for “Promising Young Woman,” to give the final touches to the script. She said that it was important for her to hire a female writer. Here, check out all the details about the film.

What is ‘Ballerina’ about?

Per Collider, the story will follow a young assassin who is looking for revenge against those who killed her family. She was trained at the ballet school seen in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. No further plot details have been disclosed.

Who is in the cast of ‘Ballerina’?

Besides Armas, there’s no more information about cast members. It’s expected that Anjelica Huston will reprise her role as The Director, who is the head of the Ruska Roma crime syndicate who also runs a ballerina show.

Is there a release date for ‘Ballerina’?

No, there’s no official release date for Ballerina. However, it was announced that the spin-off is starting filming this upcoming week (Nov. 13th), per TV Line. That way, it’s possible that it could have a release date in late 2023 or early 2024.