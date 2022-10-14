Jane Fonda's sci-fi classic returns to the big screen with Sydney Sweeney in her place. The remake of Barbarella is on its way and all preparations are already under discussion. Here, we tell you all about the new movie.

The original version of Barbarella was released in 1968 and to this day is a reference for the world of fashion, accessories and costumes loaded with a sensual style of the time and based on science fiction. Now, Sydney Sweeney will take the place of Jane Fonda as the main heroine of the story.

It is considered a B-movie, which means that it did not have a big budget due to its aesthetics but ended up being a box office success. It was consolidated as a cult title for more than half a century and stole the looks of all the audience that saw it in the cinema at the time, leaving Fonda as a sexual symbol of the time.

After so many years, it seems that the new generation needs the return of the intergalactic female icon and for this reason Sony Pictures will produce the new project, based on the French comic book by Jean-Claude Forest. Sweeney will not only star in it but will also be part of the production team for the first time.

What is Barbarella about?

The plot of Barbarella tells the story of a 41st century astronaut whose mission is none other than to find and stop the scientist Durand Durand. This twisted villain is modifying the behavior of all living beings in the galaxy with his positronic ray, a device that threatens to bring evil back to the galaxy. In turn, the space heroine loses her innocence through technosexual pleasures in this adaptation of the French comic strips.

When will the production of the Barbarella remake begin?

It is not yet known when production of the remake will begin, as it has not yet been confirmed who will be joining the Emmy-winning actress. This means that there is also no scheduled date announced for its premiere. So we will have to wait a little longer to know the details of the new film.

Sydney Sweeney was the only one who confirmed her participation in the project after posting on Instagram two photos under the caption "time to save the universe". This article will be updated as new details become available.