Barbarian is the new horror drama, starring Bill Skarsgård and Georgina Campbell, which has established itself as one of the most popular films of recent times. Here, check out how and when to watch the movie streaming at home.

Barbarian is one of the latest blockbusters, along with Smile, to hit the big screen to terrify and disturb audiences. Zach Cregger (Friends with Benefits) directed the feature film and was inspired by the non-fiction book The Gift of Fear, in which he cites a section encouraging women to trust their intuition and not overlook subconscious alerts.

Starring Bill Skarsgård and Georgina Campbell, the film centers on the story of a young woman who books a remote house in a dilapidated neighborhood while staying in Detroit for a job interview, but there she finds that the house was already occupied by a handsome guy and from there everything quickly turns dark and scary.

Critics have been raving about the story and have benefited and praised the acting of the leads, along with Justin Long, who plays AJ Gilbride (a comedy actor). On Rotten Tomatoes it has earned a 92% approval rating, which is quite impressive, as horror movies don't usually average this high. "Barbarian offers a chilling and consistently unpredictable ride for horror fans", stated the site's consensus.

When will Barbarian be available for streaming (at home)?

Barbarian opened in theaters nationwide on September 9 and is apparently coming to two streaming services at the same time. Starting October 25, the psychological horror film will be added to the Hulu and HBO Max catalog.

From the first moment it came out, it was a hit. It received critical acclaim and established itself as a box office hit, grossing more than $38 million worldwide against a $4 million budget.