Margot Robbie will star in the upcoming live-action Barbie, one of the most anticipated movies coming out this year. The film was directed by Oscar-nominee Greta Gerwig, who co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach. Joining her will be Ryan Gosling, who will portray the character of Ken.

The project will feature several stars, such as Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, and Nicola Coughlan as Barbies, and Kens brought to life by Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, and John Cena. Also, Emerald Fennell and Michael Cera will portray Midge and Allan, friends of the main couple.

On the other hand, Dua Lipa will also appear as Mermaid Barbie, but she is also part of the soundtrack for the film. While Barbie has been everywhere, many people wonder if the movie is suitable for kids. Here is the rating.

Is Greta Gerwig’s Barbie family friendly?

Yes, Barbie got a rating of PG-13, which indicates that the content of the movie may be inappropriate for children under the age of 13 unless accompanied by a parent or adult guardian. This is due to “brief language and suggestive references,” as the first trailer showed.

While the movie is still a month away, it has already had screenings and the first reaction has been published. According to Screen Rant, the Mattel Expert Eliana Dockterman wrote for Time:

“But I can share that it’s a fun yet self-aware romp with shades of Clueless and Legally Blonde. It’s also stuffed full of ideas, and occasionally overwhelmed by them… (I won’t give away Ken’s story, but Gosling nearly steals the show.)”