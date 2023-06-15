The soundtrack for the Barbie movie has been a mystery for a long time, until it was finally announced that several big stars were going to be responsible for scoring the Greta Gerwig-directed story.

Although it was confirmed that Dua Lipa would be one of the main artists to collaborate with the music, there are several tracks that still remain in the shadows. In total there will be 17 songs that will be played in the development of the plot.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star in the film as Barbie and Ken. Now, as two of the authors of the melodies remain a secret, theories have begun to circulate and it is believed that Taylor Swift could be one of them.

Will Taylor Swift be part of the Barbie soundtrack?

The artists who will complete Barbie’s soundtrack have yet to be revealed, so fans have already established several theories. The main one involves Taylor Swift, as many believe that the 33-year-old singer is one of those yet to be announced.

As it remains a mystery, since neither the star nor her representatives have confirmed it, fans of the film believe that it could be a hit from 1989, Lover or even an unreleased song, since she was seen spending a lot of time in the studio.

The idea of some of Swift’s hits has been discussed. Among them could be Cruel Summer, which continues to break records on Spotify, or Hits Different. It is also believed that it could be a new version of Shake It Off or Style.