The Barcelona striker was handcuffed and tied up as four robbers entered his home and burglarized the property. Aubameyang was with his wife when the robbers entered.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his wife are the latest victims of renowned soccer players that have been assaulted while in their home. According to reports out of Spain, four armed men entered Aubameyang’s home in the luxurious Castelldefels neighborhood and tied up the striker and his wife while committing the robbery.

The house is located near properties still owned by Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, and the incident took place when Aubameyang returned from Barca's 4-0 win against Real Valladolid on Sunday.

The robbers entered the property via the back entrance and were armed with guns and pipes. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his wife Alysha Behague were tied up with the Barcelona striker being hit by the robbers as they threatened the couple with their weapons.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang robbed in home

According to The Sun, the burglars stole items from a safe along with jewelry and made off in a white Audi A3. The reports do not indicate whether the couple’s two children were in the home when the robbery occurred.

Aubameyang is the latest high profile sports player to be the victim of a robbery in Spain, recently teammate Robert Lewandowski had his watch stolen while leaving a team training and police in Spain recently arrested a group of thieves who targeted high profile soccer players.