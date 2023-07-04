Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega will join forces to star in the most anticipated new movie, which is based on an idea by The Weeknd, who recently premiered The Idol on HBO’s Max.

Trey Edward Shults will be in charge of directing. Already in his repertoire are hits like 2019’s Waves, which starred such great actors as Sterling K. Brown, Alexa Demie, Taylor Russell and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye is ready to make his acting debut in a film. The movie is currently in production and the creative team in charge of this project is ready to take this luxury cast on the road to success.

What will the film be about?

The plot is still under wraps, as the film is still in development. Shults will direct from a script he co-wrote with Tesfaye and producing partner Reza Fahim. Jenna Ortega is also part of the production team, so there will be several people involved behind the scenes.

Who is in the cast?

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) and Barry Keoghan (Eternals) are confirmed to star, but The Weeknd (The Idol) will also have his first major film role. Tesfaye has been developing the project for some time and in recent months approached Shults about directing it, according to Deadline.

When could it be released?

It is still too early to tell when he will have his big screen debut, especially since the title of the movie has not even been revealed yet. However, it is estimated that it could have its premiere sometime in 2025.