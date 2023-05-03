Based on a True Story is the upcoming series starring Chris Messina (The Mindy Project) and Kaley Cuoco, who we have already seen working on The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant. The comedy thriller, created by Craig Rosenberg and actor Jason Bateman, will have a total of eight episodes, which will all premiere together.

The plot revolves around a real estate agent, a former tennis star and a plumber, who seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime. The story is based on events that actually happened and while not many plot details have been revealed, the cast will be full of big names.

Tom Bateman, Natalia Dyer, Yvonne Senat Jones, Belmont Cameli, Liana Liberato and Priscilla Quintana are some of the stars that make up the cast. According to Collider, the director spoke about the show’s theme and said “Murderers have become celebrities and celebrities have become murderers which inspired me to create this show“.

When will ‘Based on a True Story’ be released and on what platform?

The first season of the series will arrive on Peacock on June 8 of this year. Both the first and last episodes will be directed by Alex Buono and the rest are to be confirmed.

To access the show it is necessary to have a subscription to the streaming platform. There are several options, the monthly one costs $4.99, while the annual one costs $49.99.