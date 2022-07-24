Leslie Grace is the new chosen to carry out the new DC Comics project, Batgirl. The idea has been adapted before but without success. Here we tell you everything we know about the new movie based on the comic book.

Batgirl is one of the best-known characters in the DC Comics universe and has always been presented as Batman's female counterpart. It is the name of several female heroes appearing in the franchise's comics.

The best known is the early Bronze Age Batgirl, who is the alter ego of Barbara Gordon, daughter of Gotham City Police Commissioner James Gordon. In the comics, Barbara stopped an attempted kidnapping of Bruce Wayne by Killer Moth, which caught Batman's attention and from there she became a super heroine.

The new film, which will star singer Leslie Grace, who has already participated in productions such as In the Heights and Step Up 2: The Streets, is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Christina Hodson will write the screenplay, who wrote Birds of Prey and the upcoming The Flash.

Batgirl cast

Leslie Grace will play Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, the main protagonist. J.K. Simmons will be Commissioner Gordon, Brendan Fraser will be Garfield Lynns / Firefly, Ivory Aquino will be Alysia Yeoh, Ben Ashenden will be the store manager, Rebecca Yeo will be the morning news anchor, Janis Ahern will be Posh Lady (Genevieve Banks), Ed Wade will be Simon Lipman, Danielle Lewis will be Sycophant and David Cheung will be Lucky Hand Gang Member.

Michael Keaton will return to once again play his legendary character, Bruce Wayne / Batman. Jacob Scipio, Corey Johnson, Rebecca Front, Ethan Kai and Martin Farrell will also participate in the production but their roles have not yet been revealed.

Batgirl plot

Leslie Grace confessed that the movie will be a kind of investigation story and will be like a detective story. The actress confessed in an interview what we can expect from the new DC production:

"I will say that one of my favorite things about our script and the heart of our movie is that you get to see Babs and this alter ego that she invokes, Batgirl, vacillates between the nuances of life and good and evil and black and white, and there's so much in between. There's not a lot of nuance in her thinking at the beginning of the story and she gets into a lot of these difficult situations and has to figure out a lot of parts of herself in order to get out of them. So, you get to see her grow from that kind of perspective of the world and I really love that", she said.

On the other hand, El Arbi stated that the film will connect to the emerging DC multiverse in some way. "Well, you know, we'd give the same answer, because we'd also ask, 'Oh, you have JK Simmons from the Snyderverse and we have Michael Keaton from the Burton-verse. What's the situation there?' And they'd say, 'Don't worry about it. We have a plan.' They never really explained that aspect of it to us, but I guess you'll have to see the other movies to understand what's going on, why the reason is that we ended up in a sort of Multiverse spaghetti in that regard. Delicious spaghetti, of that I'm sure".

Batgirl release date

The production company has not yet released a release date, but it appears to have been pushed back to 2023 instead of coming out before the end of this year. It may also be released in theaters rather than exclusively on HBO Max, which would have been the first DC film to use that release strategy. However, it's already in the final stages of the editing process. Which means it won't be long before we have the trailer in our hands.

Directors Fallah and El Arbi, were also in charge of the Ms. Marvel series, from DC's counterpart company, Marvel Studios. In an interview they confirmed how different both productions were for the entertainment companies.

"If you talk about our experience with 'Ms. Marvel,' it's an origin story. Marvel,' it's an origin story in the same way that 'Batgirl' is an origin story. It's seeing that journey of someone who's not a superhero at all becoming a superhero. In that way, we had a lot of experience with 'Ms. Marvel' that we continued with this project. Marvel' that we continued with this project. But, of course, there's a big difference in the sense that Ms. Marvel is a teenager in a colorful world, whereas Batgirl is a grown woman. She has a job and she's in Gotham City. It's a little darker. It's Batman, the OG. Those worlds are different, but it's very interesting to see how they become superheroes", they said.