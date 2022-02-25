The Dark Knight or Caped Crusader has been one of pop culture's biggest attractions, from great comics, movies, and TV shows there have been many interpretations of Batman and we are reviewing some of the best.

Almost 83 years ago Batman jumped off of the pages of Detective Comics issue 27 and into our hearts and minds. Much like the comics of that era the pulp style storytelling would eventually lead to the zany kid loving fun of the 1950’s and a return to his roots in the bronze age of comics in the late 60’s early 70’s. In the mix there have been many cartoons, TV shows, and movies produced that have defined and even tainted the celebrated character.

It’s impossible to create a definitive list of the best interpretations of Batman, the character has appeared in many forms of media and for the most part those who have had the character in their hands have been able to live up to expectations, others like Joel Schumacher, the Gotham TV series, and the Justice League series of films dropped the ball.

While Batman at times has been defined by his villains like The Joker, Two-Face, or Riddler, he is still a complex character with real life motivations. Batman has been a sort of standard of what every future comic hero or hero should stand for and aspire to be, at the top of mind of pop culture. For over 80 years the Caped Crusader has given us memorable story after memorable story. Here is a list of some of the best interpretations of The Dark Knight.

Lego Batman

Lego Batman is pure marketing fun of two of the biggest brands in the world, Legos and Batman. Despite knowing it’s a goofy premise, it is still fun, the villains get their due, the gadgets and vehicles come out in full: Batwing, Batarangs and grappling hooks. Where the camp of the Schumacher films fail miserably, Lego Batman scores a perfect 10 with it’s take on Batman and his villains.

Kingdom Come Batman

A story set in the future, Bruce Wayne’s body has suffered from a lifetime of crime fighting, but he’s still out there with the aid of an exo-suit and an army of robotic minions known as "Bat Knights." Although physically weakened this Batman relies more on his mind and his allies.

Gotham By Gaslight

Set in the 1800s, Bruce Wayne becomes Batman to take down Jack the Ripper. A new setting, a different world, but the same deductive instincts of Batman. All the greats get a scene in this graphic novel from Selina Kyle, who's a lounge singer, the three Robins, portrayed as local pick pocketers, Jim Gordon, Harvey Dent, and Poison Ivy. It’s a Batman placed in an old world setting and it still works!

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

The show is a throwback to the Batman of the 1950’s silver age and drawn in that style but the series would eventually find a great audience and cement itself as a great interpretation of the Dark Knight. While light-hearted in tone it did provide fans some great episodes and awesome cameos such as Plastic Man and Booster Gold.

Red Rain Batman

Set in a “what if” world Doug Moench and Kelly Jones' classic has the world's greatest detective matching wits with Dracula himself. The story is spooky, engaging, and beautifully drawn by Kelly Jones. It has become one of the best interpretations of Batman to many comic book fans and surprisingly has never been made into an animated movie.

The Arkham video game series

While a video game, the world is truly immersive and gives the player a chance to be Batman in a very thought-out video game full of easter eggs and unusual takes on Batman’s villains. While not exactly a show or movie the video games have some great scenes, mini movies, within the games. The essence of Batman is there, all in a dark world that is the cesspool of Gotham city. The game piggybacks on many things that made the animated series such a hit and gives it a dark and more technological twist.

Batman Beyond

The follow up to the animated series of the 90’s this version presents a futuristic world in which an aged Bruce Wayne has fallen out with all of his former Bat family members. In his solitude he encounters Terry McGinnis, a young man who eventually takes up the mantle of Batman. The show relies too much on the past but also gives fans a look at what happened to Bruce Wayne’s life after decades of fighting crime and losing the ones he loves. It’s a Batman for a new age but remembering what made the character so great. A worthy attempt to move the Batman character to different places.

The Batman

No, not the new movie, the cartoon which aired in 2004 until 2008. The show had the misfortune of being the hard act to follow after the end of Batman: The Animated Series. Geared to a younger more technologically sound audience this Batman show was all over the place, giving Batman a different outlook and upgrading his villains to strange, noir, to outrageous takes. A worthy attempt to continue the Animated legacy. The best way to describe it is different.

Batman Golden Age

Impossible to do this list without including the dawn of the Dark Knight. When Batman first appeared in the comics in the 1930’s he was very different from many characters at the time. His motivations were clear and his war against crime at times lethal. The Golden age provided the groundwork of what has survived more than 80 years, the origins of Batman, Robin, Joker, Two-Face, Riddler, Penguin, have gone virtually unchanged from their first incarnations.

Adam West Batman

To many generations it’s the Batman we all grew up with, the show was a time capsule of the 1960’s golden age of Hollywood. From the cheesy dialogue, the funny fight scenes, and who’s who celebrities called upon to play Batman’s villains, this show was pure fun. It defined Batman for almost 20 years, for good or worse this show may have saved The Joker, who was completely written out of the comics, and as a whole the TV show has stood the test of time and is truly a timeless show, if you watch it today you completely forget that it’s a show produced in the 1960’s.

The Dark Knight Returns

Frank Miller’s Reagan Era comic about a middle-aged Batman that comes out of retirement to stop the increasing violence of Gotham City. The story gives us highlight portrayals of The Joker, Two-Face, and many aspects of Batman that are twisted to the max as Batman totally embraces his vigilante role, even coming to an epic confrontation with Superman. One of the greatest comic book stories of all-time. One of the greatest Batman stories of all-time, a comic that has served as a bible for many Batman films that followed.

Tim Burton Batman films

In Tim Burton’s two Batman films, Batman was taken out of the camp image millions of people had remembered from the Adam West show and gave him a serious undertone in a perfectly constructed gothic world by Burton. Batman and Batman Returns have stood the test of time, with Michael Keaton playing a quirky but intelligent Bruce Wayne and determined Batman. The style of the film has long been reproduced in the Animated Series that followed and the landmark comic The Long Halloween. Michelle Pfeiffer deserves her due as not only the best portrayal of Catwoman but one of the most mesmerizing performances of the “comic book” genre of movies.

The Dark Knight Trilogy Batman

Christopher Nolan’s trilogy of Batman films gave the audience, until this point, the best interpretation of Batman on screen, as real as it could get from a director who has made landmark films about the mind and character mindsets. Christian Bale plays the dual personality of Bruce Wayne perfectly and the series gave us Heath Ledger’s iconic performance as The Joker. Above all, Nolan made three Batman movies where the central figure is the main character, often some of the Batman films of the past had relied too much on the villains, in this series of films the audience is truly invested in Bruce Wayne.

Batman: Animated Series

The 1990’s animated series not only gave Batman’s villains a bump in popularity, but the series also defined how many fans hear and want Batman to act. The show captured the true motivations, true style, and true nature of Batman. A kid’s show that was not afraid to pull punches, it provided landmark stories such as Heart of Ice, considered by many one of the greatest Batman stories ever told in any medium.

Bronze age Batman

The best and greatest Batman stories were written during this time period from the late 1960’s until 2010, with the 1970’s and 1980’s being the best era of storytelling. Batman dropped the camp of the 1950’s to early 60’s and returned to his roots as a dark and brooding detective. Stories from Year 1, Long Halloween, The Dark Knight Returns, A Death In The Family, The Killing Joke, Knightfall, A Lonely Place of Dying, Arkham Asylum: A Serious House on Serious Earth, and Batman: the Cult defined this era of the Dark Knight. Batman was in the hands of the best writers and artists in the business, and it showed.