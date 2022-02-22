One of the Dark Knight’s earliest foes, The Riddler has endured as a character for over 74 years. Now with The Batman set to premiere on March 4th and The Riddler as the films main antagonist, we look back at the best interpretations of the character over the years.

Created in 1948, Edward Nigma AKA “The Riddler” debuted in Detective Comics issue 140. The Riddler at an early age had a fascination with puzzles and games and would eventually get into a life of crime as he hoped to feed his psychosis by “challenging” the best foe possible at solving his riddles, Batman. For over 74 years the character has been defined by his light green suit and question marks, the Riddler became a pop culture character that would transcend the comics to television all the way to films.

In The Batman, the Riddler gets a new interpretation, gone is the colorful almost Joker like characteristics of games and puzzles, in is a dark serial killer who targets elite Gotham citizens and livestreams his crimes. The character will be based indirectly on the real-life serial killer known as the Zodiac Killer, who used to leave clues to newspapers and police in San Francisco during the 1970’s. In the new film the Riddler will be played by Paul Dano, it will be the third big screen interpretation of the long-standing character.

Unlike the Joker, the Riddler has been a main character in the Batman universe but secondary in regard to interpretations. Since 2000 as comics have gone through various reboots, the Riddler has changed with the times. On television the character got a breath of fresh air in the Batman: Animated Series in the early 90’s and on screen the Jim Carrey version of the Riddler was an over-the-top performance that mimicked Frank Gorshin’s Riddler of the 1960’s. For the first time since Batman Forever the Riddler is taking center stage in the Batman universe and before going to see the new Batman movie here are the top interpretations of The Riddler.

The Long Halloween Riddler

The Long Halloween was a year long comic miniseries set in the early years of Batman’s career. The story centers around a serial killer who is targeting one mafia family by killing its members during the holidays. As Batman, James Gordon, and Harvey Dent try to solve who the killer is, the Riddler takes center stage as being the only person to encounter the killer and live to tell about it. The Riddler looks the same with a darker Frank Gorshin style but is written as a smart, cunning, sometimes goofy know-it-all.

Gotham Riddler

In Gotham, Edward Nygma is a forensic scientist working for the Gotham City Police Department who has a fondness for games and puzzles. Eventually his years in the GCPD and obsessions get the better of him and he begins a life of crime as The Riddler, and his evolution into a master trickster and lethal criminal grow from there. Gotham as a show has many flaws, many, but this take of the Riddler is interesting and unexpected.

The Bronze Age Riddler

The bronze age of comics began near the end of the 1960’s up until the reboots of the 2010’s. During this time the Riddler kept much of his characteristics, played as a master criminal rather than killer, the Riddler went down the pecking order of the comics as fans favored villains like The Joker, Bane, and Hush. Still during this era, the Riddler played a big role with great stories such as Dark Knight/ Dark City, Run Riddler Run, Knightfall, and his eventual turn to a darker character in Hush, where he admits he had become second rate.

Riddler in Batman the Animated Series

The 1990’s animated series did so much for Batman and his rogue’s gallery. For the Riddler it introduced him as a smart former game engineer cheated out of his idea by a millionaire. That forces him to lead a life of crime in his search for revenge. While the Riddler appeared in 7 episodes, only 3 were full blown Riddler stories, of which each was better than the other. Riddler's Reform provides a great look at what motivates the Riddler and his mental issues.

Riddler of the 1960’s Batman

Standing the test of time, no interpretation of The Riddler is better than the one provided by Frank Gorshin. Talk about born to play the role, Gorshin created a Riddler that was goofy, cunning, deadly, and just fun to watch. All the traits are there, the obsession with puzzles, the challenging of Batman’s intellect, the egocentric way he tries to prove to be smarter. The character has basically kept much of the Frank Gorshin template in the comics and with all due respect to Jim Carrey, he was basically playing Gorshin’s Riddler while applying the typical Carrey style of the 90’s.