Zoë Kravitz has enchanted audiences with her portrayal of Selina Kyle/Catwoman in 'The Batman'. However, the actress confessed she had tried to auditioned for another Batman film before and she was rejected. Here, check out the full story.

‘The Batman’ has been a total success at the box office, grossing over $134 million during its first weekend in the United States, which is the second best opening for a movie during the pandemic after 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. But that’s not it, as the movie has been praised by fans and critics alike, who believe it is the best Batman film since The Dark Knight.

While audiences have loved Robert Pattinson's interpretation as billionaire/vigilante Bruce Wayne, a big part of the movie's success has been due to Zoë Kravitz portrayal of Seline Kyle/Catwoman. Fans think it is the best interpretation of the DC character ever.

It’s not the first time that Kravitz has been involved with Catwoman, as she also voiced her in The Batman Lego movie. However, the actress recently confessed this wasn’t the first time she tried to get involved with a movie of the Caped Crusader as she tried to audition for Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises.

Zoë Kravitz couldn't audition for The Dark Knight Rises for being “too urban”

Kravitz, 33, talked to British newspaper The Guardian about her newest role as the antiheroine and admitted that she tried to audition for the part in The Dark Knight Rises in 2012, which eventually was for Anne Hathaway.

The reason they didn’t let her audition was because they believed she was too “urban” for the part. Zoë admitted that she didn’t know “if it came directly from Chris Nolan,” but she thinks it was the decision of a “casting director of some kind, or a casting director’s assistant.”

Kravitz added that “being a woman of color and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn’t able to read because of the color of my skin, and the word urban being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment.”

Luckily for her, Matt Reeves gave her a shot and she has proven herself of being worthy of the Catwoman suit. Kravitz said that her audition was “intense” as she had to read her lines during a screen test with Pattinson, who already had gotten the part.