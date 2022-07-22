Manuel Neuer may be one of the best goalkeepers of all-time, but to one taxi driver he is also a cheapskate.

Manuel Neuer has won the World Cup with Germany and won 29 championships at the club level with Bayern Munich and Schalke 04. All of that was not enough for one taxi driver that “drove the extra mile” to be a good Samaritan.

According to Sky Germany a taxi driver who only identified himself as ‘Hazir S.’ was not too thrilled with the German legend after Neuer got inside the man’s taxi and lost his wallet while going from Odeonsplatz to the Lehel district.

Once Neuer exited the taxi, ‘Hazir S.’ saw that a wallet was left behind in his cab later in the day. When the cab driver saw that it was the German goalkeeper’s he went right back to return the valuable property.

Taxi driver angry at Manuel Neuer

‘Hazir S.’ drove an estimated 75 miles to return the wallet to Neuer, but as per the taxi driver he was able to get the wallet to Neuer’s manager who then returned it to Neuer. Expecting a “reward” for his effort ‘Hazir S.’ was not impressed by what he got.

According to the taxi driver he received a Bayern Munich jersey for his efforts, something that ‘Hazir S.’ did not like.

“Neuer’s name and address were on his ID. I found a lot of cash, credit card and a driver’s license belonging to Neuer in the car. About 10 days after I returned the wallet, a box arrived at my house. There was only a jersey in the box… not even a thank you note. This finder’s fee is a mockery! I have four children”

“(Neuer) made fun of me. I can’t do anything with the jersey… it’s a complete disappointment” ‘Hazir S.’ stated in utter disappointment.