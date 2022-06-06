Austin Butler will star as Elvis Presley in the upcoming musical biopic ‘Elvis’. While the actor has received critical acclaim for his performance, director Baz Luhrmann recently shared why he didn’t cast another famous actor: Harry Styles.

The musical biopic ‘Elvis’, directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Austin Butler, will come to theaters on June 24 in the United States, after being premiered at Cannes Festival with a stunning 12-minute ovation. So far, the film is fresh with a 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, despite initial mixed reviews.

Alongside Butler, the film also stars Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, who was Presley’s manager. The movie, as every Luhermann’s film to date (Romeo + Juliet, The Great Gatsby), has been described as “exhilarating” and “full with energy,” while Butler has been praised for nailing his performance.

However, weeks earlier, singer Harry Styles confirmed that he auditioned for the part. While Styles could have definitely been a fine option to portray an iconic rockstar, Luhrmann shared why he didn’t give him the part and what he saw on Butler.

Baz Lurhmann says Harry Styles is “already an icon”

When asked about Harry Styles audition, director Luhrmann told Fitzy & Wippa, cited by Just Jared, that “Harry is a really talented actor. I would work on something with him,” he began, “(however) the real issue with Harry is, he’s Harry Styles. He’s already an icon.”

While the director clarified that he doesn't “audition” but instead does “these really rich workshops,” he explained that Styles “was just desperate to put the suit on and explore. He’s such a great spirit and I have nothing but great things to say about Harry Styles.”

He also said that Butler “was almost born to play” Presley, citing that the actor also lost his mom at the same age that the rockstar did. “He’s now going through a sort of like deprogramming thing because it's been a long time since he’s known who he was,” he added.

While Styles didn’t get the role, he will appear in Olivia Wilde’s sophomore film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ alongside Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh, and the romantic drama ‘My Policeman’ opposite Emmy winner and The Crown alum Emma Corrin.