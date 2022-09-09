It's a fact. Beauty and the Beast will have a prequel. The new Disney production is already confirmed and the story will dive into two of the most beloved and funny characters of the new adaptation. Here we tell you everything that is known so far.

The 2017 Disney+ musical Beauty and the Beast will have a prequel and one of its main actors assured that it is already in production and could arrive in the not too distant future. The adaptation of the 1991 classic starred Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, who brought Belle and Adam (the Beast) to life.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed in March 2020 that the project would be carried out as an eight-episode series, where we will be able to immerse ourselves in the story of how two of the most iconic characters of the tale met: Gaston and LeFou.

Briana Middleton, known for her participation in The Tender Bar, will play Tilly, LeFou's half-sister. While the main characters will again be played by Luke Evans and Josh Gad, as we have already seen in the last musical adaptation of the classic written by Gabrielle-Suzanne de Villeneuve.

Luke Evans announced series 'definitely going to happen'

Although there was still no concrete release date, Evans announced that the prequel 'has been put on hold', as he confirmed during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "We just want to make sure it's absolutely the best it can be, and if that means we just have to wait a little bit longer to perfect certain parts, then that's what we're going to do because it's so important", he stated.

He also assured that the creators want to honor the characters with the best story they can offer but it will undoubtedly happen sometime in the near future. Which means that filming has not yet begun but the actor gave an important clue about the plot that we will see throughout the episodes.

The spin-off will focus on how the villain Gaston and his follower LeFou met. As the story unfolds, it will become clear how they came to form the duo we see in the latest adaptation. "Navigating the history of those two people and also new characters, and then bringing them up to the point where you meet them in the film, has been an exciting experience. There are so many ways it could go. So that's where we've been so far and where we hope to go in the future", said Luke, the actor who plays the womanizing, half-blandish Gaston.

"There's so much about these two characters that we don't really know about their origin stories. Were they always these creatures or were they different? It's kind of like, no one is born bad. Things happen, you make wrong decisions or you choose to make a decision that affects the rest of your life. I think that's where we were going with the idea and the concept. So hopefully someday soon we'll be able to deliver that story to you", he explained.

At the moment not much more is known about the new production but in case you want to catch up on all the previous adaptations, remember that the 1991 animated classic, its specials and the 2017 musical are available in the Disney+ catalog.