There's a new prince in town. 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reboot, titled 'Bel-Air', promises to be a darker version of the original. Here, check out when and how you can watch this new show.

In recent times, Hollywood films and TV networks have made reboots of almost any show possible. And now, it’s time for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the NBC comedy that kicked off Will Smith stardom in the 90s. The new series, titled Bel-Air, has a different tone of the original.

This time, the series won’t be a comedy but a drama. It’s set up in modern day, and promises even more insight into the life of its lead character, Will, played by newcomer Jabari Banks. Will Smith, the actor, already gave him his blessing, and he’s part of the production of this new show.

“You got a fantastic road ahead of you,” Smith told Banks in an August 2021 Instagram video, announcing him as the show’s lead. “I am looking forward to being an asset for you in this process as you build out your life and your career.” If you want to know when and how you can watch Bel-Air, check it out.

Bel-Air: Release date and how to watch it in the US

‘Bel-Air’ is an original production from Peacock, so you can catch it on the streaming service. However, you can’t watch it with the basic free plan. You have to be subscribed to either the ad-supported Premium plan ($5 per month or $50 per year) or the Premium Plus option, without ads ($10 per month).

Alongside Banks as Will, the cast includes Adrian Holmes and Cassandra Freeman, who will play Uncle Phil and Aunt Viv, respectively. Meanwhile, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones and Akira Akbar will portray their children: Carlton, Hilary and Ashley.

The rest of the cast consist of: Jimmy Akingbola (as their butler Geoffrey), Jordan L. Jones (as Will’s best friend Jazz) and Simone Joy Jones (as Will’s love interest, Lisa). While many critics didn’t have much expectations, the first reviews are saying that the show is worth a try, and it could appeal to people who never watched the original.