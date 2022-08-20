Bella Thorne is considered one of the top stars on Only Fans, which many artists consider when it comes to making extra income. Here we tell you how much money the former Disney actress has made thanks to the platform.

Only Fans is gaining more and more ground in the Hollywood industry, with many actresses opting to quit their jobs and dive into the world of photo and video sales. Women from all walks of life have already decided to join the platform, including successful race car driver Renee Gracie and Baywatch actress Donna D'Errico.

Bella Thorne has been in the public eye for many years now, not only for her talent under the spotlight but also for some of her more controversial decisions. The former Disney girl has been on the platform for a long time and also decided to venture into adult films.

Her leap from conventional to adult films has made her receive criticism from all sides, and at one point she would have been stereotyped as a good girl for her time at Disney. Erica North and Tyga, Blac Chyna's ex were some of the celebrities who came to her defense and who also have their profile on the social network.

Who is Bella Thorne?

Bella was born in Pembroke Pines, Florida on October 8, 1997. Since her childhood she has been involved in various branches of art. She is a dancer, singer and model, in addition to being recognized for her performance in more than 40 films and television shows. In 2009 she won a Young Artist Award for the series My Own Worst Enemy.

Her first starring role that catapulted her to success was as the young aspiring dancer CeCe Jones for the Disney Channel series, Shake It Up, where she shared the screen with Zendaya. Since then, her career has been on the rise in the entertainment world.

She has been seen in productions such as You Get Me, Time Is Up, Midnight Sun, Blended alongside Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, The Babysitter, Amityville: The Awakening, Infamous and Assassination Nation, among other big hits.

How much money has Bella Thone made in Only Fans?

Bella Thorne is considered one of the top stars on the platform, so her income is quite high. Despite being one of the most controversial additions within Only Fans, according to Europa Fm, the actress would have collected a million in just 24 hours. Her profile has been one of the most viewed and famous among users.

The 24-year-old actress began in August 2020 to sell material and is already the highest paid on the adult platform, compared to all the international stars who participate. During the first week she reached the sum of two million with more than 50 thousand subscribers and currently has an income of 12 million (in recent years), according to Celebrity Net Worth.