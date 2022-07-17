Actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot on Friday in Las Vegas, according to a statement sent to CNN. Here, check out the stars' past relationships.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married, 18 years after they broke up their first engagement. The couple, who rekindled their relationship in 2021, have finally made it down the aisle in Las Vegas, according to a statement from Lopez, per CNN.

According to the statement, the couple “stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.” She also explained that they “barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight” before they read their “own vows.”

"In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined,” the singer wrote and, per CNN, she signed with a new name: Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck. Bennifer, as the press nicknamed their relationship, first got engaged in 2002, after meeting on the set of “Gigli”. However, they called it quits in 2004 and never got married until now.

Jennifer Lopez’s relationship history: How many times was JLo married?

Lopez has been married three times before. First, she tied the knot with Ojani Noa in 1997 until getting divorce in 1998. Then, she was married to dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003. In 2004, she married Marc Anthony and they were together until 2014. She was also engaged to Alex Rodriguez in 2019.

The “Jenny from the Block” singer also dated Sean “Diddy” Combs from 1999 to 2001 and had an on-and-off relationship with the dancer Beau 'Casper' Smart from November 2011 to 2016. She was also romantically linked with Drake between 2016 and 2017, before starting dating Alex Rodriguez that same year. The former Yankee and Lopez announced their breakup in March 2021.

Ben Affleck's past relationships

Meanwhile, Affleck was previously married with Jennifer Garner, who he started dating in 2004 after breaking up with Lopez. It's been his longest relationship to date. They wed in 2005 but separated in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.

He then dated Lindsay Shookus from 2017 to 2019, and then his co-star Ana de Armas from March 2020 to January 2021. He also was linked with Gwyneth Paltrow in the 90's, Salma Hayek in 1999, Jaime King in 2001 and Shauna Sexton in 2018.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: How many do they have with their exes?

Both actors have kids with previous marriages. Lopez shares two kids with Marc Anthony, the twins Max and Emme, who were born in February 2008. Emme sang with her mother in the Super Bowl 2020. Affleck shares three kids with Garner: daughters Violet and Seraphina, and son Samuel.



