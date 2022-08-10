Actor, director and writer Ben Affleck has been one of Hollywood’s most divisive stars of recent years. Love him or hate him, the fact is that he has enjoyed a successful career and his net worth reflects that. Check out how much he is worth.

Ben Affleck is, arguably, enjoying one of the best moments of his life. The actor recently married Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas, and has several projects lined up for the next few years. Also, it has been reported that he will reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming Aquaman’s sequel, as well as The Flash.

Recently, it was reported that Lopez and Affleck were taking some time apart. While the singer will stay in Europe (where the couple were spending their honeymoon), Affleck will return to Los Angeles, as he has to go back to work.

Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three kids. They dated from 2004 to 2015, and got officially divorced in 2018. While the actor’s personal life has been always a topic in the media, he is obviously best known for his work in front and behind the camera, for which he has amassed a massive fortune.

How much is Ben Affleck’s worth?

Affleck has built a successful career as an actor, director and writer. He started his career as a child, and appeared in various films growing up. However, he gained wider recognition thanks to “Good Will Hunting,” a film he co-wrote with his long-time friend Matt Damon, and in which they both starred in. They won the Academy Award and the Golden Globe for the script.

After that, Affleck established himself as one of Hollywood’s A-lister. However, his biggest successes have come when he has also been behind the camera. He made his directorial debut with “Gone Baby Gone” (2007), before winning several accolades for “Argo” (2012), which he also directed.

Then, he starred as Batman for the DCEU in “Batman vs Superman” and “Justice League.” Most recently, he appeared in supporting roles in the films “The Last Duel” and “The Tender Bar.” So, with this impressive career, how much is Affleck’s fortune? According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is estimated to be $150 million.