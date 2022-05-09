Benedict Cumberbacth will appear for the sixth time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. Here, check out his salary and his net worth.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s net worth: How much he made for 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'?

English actor Benedict Cumberbatch came back for his sixth appearance in the MCU as ‘Doctor Strange’ in the highly anticipated sequel ‘Multiverse of Madness’, which has the biggest opening weekend of 2022 with $185 million, according to Variety.

While Cumberbatch is most recognized for his work at the MCU and his role as Sherlock Holmes in the BBC series, the 45-year-old actor has built a solid career in theater, TV and film which includes numerous accolades, such as an Emmy Award, Critics’ Choice Television Award and Laurence Olivier Award.

Last year, he appeared in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’, for which he received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. With many titles under his arm, besides his work as a producer, many people wonder how much is Benedict Cumberbatch’s worth.

Benedict Cumberbacth’s net worth and ‘Doctor Strange 2’ salary

According to Just Jared, citing Matt Belloni, a film industry insider, Cumberbatch’s salary for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ was $7.5 million plus bonuses. With the movie grossing $450 million worldwide, he’s set to make much more.

His salary for this film represents an increment from the reportedly $5 million he received for the first Doctor Strange movie. From his work combined in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, and the last two Avengers movies, he reportedly earned around $1 million.

However, his salary for his work in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ hasn’t been disclosed yet. On the other hand, according to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is $40 million. Apart from acting, Cumberbatch has also lent his voice for many BBC projects and he also formed his own production company called SunnyMarch.