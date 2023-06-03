Benjamin Millepied has not always belonged to the world of the Hollywood industry, on the contrary. His passion has always been art, but it was his relationship with Natalie Portman that made him known to the whole world.

However, it seems that not everything is rosy. This week several rumors were leaked claiming that he would have been unfaithful to the 41-year-old actress with Camille Étienne, a close friend of activist Greta Thunberg.

Neither of the two nor their representatives have made any statement on whether they are trying to get their marriage back on track or where they stand. One of their last appearances together was at a Beyonce concert on May 26.

How many years have Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman been together?

The actress and the choreographer met on the set of the movie Black Swan in 2009. Benjamin was responsible for teaching Natalie how to dance. At the time, the dancer was partnered with Isabella Boylston but decided to break up so he could date Portman.

Currently the couple has been together for more than 10 years. They married in August 2012 and celebrated their union with their loved ones and friends in a Jewish ceremony in Big Sur, California. They lived together in Paris for a while and have two children together, Aleph and Amalia.

Benjamin Millepied’s age and height

Benjamin was born on June 10, 1977 in Bordeaux, France. He is currently 45 years old and stands 1.78 m tall. He is the youngest of three children and began his ballet training when he was only eight years old with his mother, former ballerina Catherine Flory.

He continued to further his education between the ages of 13 and 16, attending the Conservatoire National de Lyon to learn from Michel Rahn. Despite having been a professional dancer for several years, forming a great career, he is now retired.

Benjamin Millepied’s net worth

Millepied has a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His earnings come from his work as a choreographer and his dancing career.

He has been recognized several times, as in 1994 he received the Mae L. Wien Award for Outstanding Promise and in 2010 he was named Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture.