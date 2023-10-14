Best 15 horror thrillers that you can watch for free in the United States

Halloween has been celebrated for hundreds of years in many different parts of the world, but in the US, it is experienced in a rather iconic manner. Streets become dark, homes turn eerie, and most people dress up as some of the most popular horror characters of all time.

This is the ideal time to organize a great party with your friends, go out for some trick-or-treating, or simply stay at home and have a good movie marathon that will send shivers down your spine and keep you up for a few weeks. Various streaming platforms have created special sections for their users.

However, there are two particular services that are offering a one-week free trial in the United States: Fubo and Paramount+. So, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of this offer and watch these kinds of titles without spending, especially during the night of October 31st.

The 15 best horror movies to watch for free

Saw (2004) – Available on Fubo.

Obsessed with teaching his victims the value of life, a deranged, sadistic serial killer abducts the morally wayward. Once captured, they must face impossible choices in a horrific game of survival. The victims must fight to win their lives back, or die trying.

The Conjuring 2 (2016) – Available on Fubo.

Lorraine and Ed Warren travel to north London to help a single mother raising four children alone in a house plagued by malicious spirits.

Wrong Turn (2021) – Available on Fubo.

Jen and a group of friends set out to hike the Appalachian Trail. Despite warnings to stick to the trail, the hikers stray off course—and cross into land inhabited by The Foundation, a hidden community of mountain dwellers who use deadly means to protect their way of life.

Halloween (1978) – Available on Fubo.

Fifteen years after murdering his sister on Halloween Night 1963, Michael Myers escapes from a mental hospital and returns to the small town of Haddonfield, Illinois to kill again.

Scream (2022) – Available on Fubo and Paramount+.

25 years after a string of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new imitator killer has donned the Ghostface mask to resurrect secrets from the past.

It Follows (2014) – Available on Fubo.

When carefree teenager Jay sleeps with her older boyfriend for the first time, she learns that she is the latest recipient of a fatal curse that is passed from victim to victim via sexual intercourse. Death, Jay learns, will creep inexorably toward her as either a friend or a stranger. Jay’s friends don’t believe her seemingly paranoid ravings, until they too begin to see the phantom assassins and band together to help her defend herself.

The Empty Man (2020) – Available on Fubo.

Retired cop James Lasombra is asked by a friend to investigate the disappearance of her daughter, who seemingly packed in the night and left an ominous message on the bathroom mirror – “The Empty Man Made Me Do It.” As he investigates this mysterious figure further, James begins to see and hear strange things, and is forced to come to terms with his past and what it means for his future.

Happy Death Day (2017) – Available on Fubo.

Caught in a bizarre and terrifying time warp, college student Tree finds herself repeatedly reliving the day of her murder, ultimately realizing that she must identify the killer and the reason for her death before her chances of survival run out.

Hell House LLC (2015) – Available on Fubo.

Five years after an unexplained malfunction causes the death of 15 tour-goers and staff on the opening night of a Halloween haunted house tour, a documentary crew travels back to the scene of the tragedy to find out what really happened.

Sinister (2012) – Available on Fubo.

True-crime writer Ellison Oswald is in a slump; he hasn’t had a best seller in more than 10 years and is becoming increasingly desperate for a hit. So, when he discovers the existence of a snuff film showing the deaths of a family, he vows to solve the mystery.

He moves his own family into the victims’ home and gets to work. However, when old film footage and other clues hint at the presence of a supernatural force, Ellison learns that living in the house may be fatal.

Smile (2022) – Available on Fubo and Paramount+.

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.

Terrifier (2018) – Available on Fubo.

On Halloween night, a young woman finds herself as the obsession of a sadistic murderer known as Art the Clown.

Suspiria (1977) – Available on Fubo.

An American newcomer to a prestigious German ballet academy comes to realize that the school is a front for something sinister amid a series of grisly murders.

Pearl (2022) – Available on Fubo.

Trapped on her family’s isolated farm, Pearl must tend to her ailing father under the bitter and overbearing watch of her devout mother. Lusting for a glamorous life like she’s seen in the movies, Pearl’s ambitions, temptations, and repressions collide.

The Ring (2002) – Available on Fubo and Paramount+.

Rachel Keller is a journalist investigating a videotape that may have killed four teenagers. There is an urban legend about this tape: the viewer will die seven days after watching it. Rachel tracks down the video… and watches it. Now she has just seven days to unravel the mystery of the Ring so she can save herself and her son.