One of the keys of the success for Netflix, is that the streamer started to produce its original content and has created several hits of different genres such as romantic comedies, comedies, thrillers, horror and action films.

In the latter, they have succeeded thanks to collaborating with some of the most renowned directors such as the Russo brothers; as well as with some of the biggest stars like Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Gosling or Chris Hemsworth.

If you’re in the mood of watching wild stunts, big explosions and great fights, here you can find 5 must-watch action movies you can find on Netflix right now. There are originals from the streamer, as well as other classics.

Netflix’s action movies to watch

Triple Frontier

The story follows a small crew of former Special Forces operatives that reunite to stage a robbery of a powerful crime lord in South America. It has a star-studded cast including: Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Pedro Pascal, Charlie Hunnam and Garrett Hedlund.

The Old Guard

The story, which is based on Greg Rucka’s comic book, follows a team of five immortal, super-skilled, covert mercenaries who’ve been protecting the world for centuries. However, they will face their greatest challenge yet when a powerful group threatens to capture and exploit them.

Extraction

The film follows Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a black market mercenary who is hired to rescue Ovi Mahajan Jr. (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), the kidnapped son of an imprisoned Indian crime lord. Rake quickly realizes that the mission is more dangerous than he thought, and he must use all of his skills to keep Ovi alive.

Skyfall

One of the most iconic James Bond films starring Daniel Craig. Directed by Sam Mendes and written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and John Logan, the film has Bond investigating a series of targeted data leaks and co-ordinated attacks on MI6 led by Raoul Silva. It sees the return of two recurring characters, Miss Moneypenny (played by Naomie Harris) and Q (played by Ben Whishaw), after an absence of two films.

The Gray Man

Ryan Gosling stars on The Gray Man, the Netflix adaptation of Mark Greaney’s novel of the same name. Gosling is in top form as Sierra Six, an enigmatic CIA hitman who becomes the target of a mustachioed, sociopathic assassin (Chris Evans) after learning of long-hidden corruption within the agency. It also stars Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page.