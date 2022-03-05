If you want to watch sports, including the UEFA Champions League and Serie A, as well as enjoy TV shows and movies such as Star Trek: Picard, you can’t miss the new Paramount+ promo: you can subscribe to the streaming service and pay just $1 dollar per month for three months.
The streaming platform is celebrating their first anniversary and the deal is valid through March 8th (9 AM PST). If you wish to take advantage of this limited promotion, get to paramountplus.com and use the code BIRTHDAY.
The promo code will serve you to get the streaming service’s Essential plan for $1 a month for three months, or get the ad-free Premium plan for $2 a month for the first three months. Either way, you will get access to the entire Paramount+ library. Here, check out everything you can watch and what’s coming in March.
Paramount+ deal: Everything you can watch new on March
Live Soccer Games
AFC Qualifiers (March 24, 29)
Concacaf Qualifiers (March 24, 27, 30)
Italy Serie A (Fridays and Weekends)
UEFA Champions League (March 8, 9, 15, 16, 18)
Europa League (March 10, 17)
NWSL (March 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 30)
College Basketball (March 5, 6, 12, 13)
March Madness
Selection Sunday Show, March 16
First Round, March 18
Second Round, March 20
Sweet Sixteen, March 24 & 25
Elite Eight, March 27
Paramount+ Originals:
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 - March 3
Halo - March 24
CBS Network:
Survivor S42 - March 3
Beyond the Edge S1: Series Premiere - March 16
How We Roll S1: Series Premiere - March 31
Movie Releases:
Jackass Forever - TBA
Scream - TBA
Upcoming highlights for 2022:
The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Moved to April 3
The Offer - Apr 28
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - May 5
All the content available on Paramount+
On Paramount+, you can watch shows and movies from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, and the Smithsonian channel. Also, the streaming service also has original content such as The Good Fight, Why Women Kill, Star Trek: Discovery, Tooning Out The News, and The Stand.
How Much Is a Paramount+ Subscription?
The normal price, without the promotion, for the Essential plan is $4.99 a month. You can also choose the ad-free Premium plan for $9.99, or save 16% off your monthly price with an annual plan for just $49.99 a year.