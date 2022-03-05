With Paramount+ you can watch live sports events and original TV shows and movies. Here, check out how to get the streaming service for just $1 per month for three months.

Best deal: Get Paramount+ for just $1 for three months now

If you want to watch sports, including the UEFA Champions League and Serie A, as well as enjoy TV shows and movies such as Star Trek: Picard, you can’t miss the new Paramount+ promo: you can subscribe to the streaming service and pay just $1 dollar per month for three months.

The streaming platform is celebrating their first anniversary and the deal is valid through March 8th (9 AM PST). If you wish to take advantage of this limited promotion, get to paramountplus.com and use the code BIRTHDAY.

The promo code will serve you to get the streaming service’s Essential plan for $1 a month for three months, or get the ad-free Premium plan for $2 a month for the first three months. Either way, you will get access to the entire Paramount+ library. Here, check out everything you can watch and what’s coming in March.

Paramount+ deal: Everything you can watch new on March

Live Soccer Games

AFC Qualifiers (March 24, 29)

Concacaf Qualifiers (March 24, 27, 30)

Italy Serie A (Fridays and Weekends)

UEFA Champions League (March 8, 9, 15, 16, 18)

Europa League (March 10, 17)

NWSL (March 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 30)

College Basketball (March 5, 6, 12, 13)

March Madness

Selection Sunday Show, March 16

First Round, March 18

Second Round, March 20

Sweet Sixteen, March 24 & 25

Elite Eight, March 27

Paramount+ Originals:

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 - March 3

Halo - March 24

CBS Network:

Survivor S42 - March 3

Beyond the Edge S1: Series Premiere - March 16

How We Roll S1: Series Premiere - March 31

Movie Releases:

Jackass Forever - TBA

Scream - TBA

Upcoming highlights for 2022:

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Moved to April 3

The Offer - Apr 28

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - May 5

All the content available on Paramount+

On Paramount+, you can watch shows and movies from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, and the Smithsonian channel. Also, the streaming service also has original content such as The Good Fight, Why Women Kill, Star Trek: Discovery, Tooning Out The News, and The Stand.

How Much Is a Paramount+ Subscription?

The normal price, without the promotion, for the Essential plan is $4.99 a month. You can also choose the ad-free Premium plan for $9.99, or save 16% off your monthly price with an annual plan for just $49.99 a year.