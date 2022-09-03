Labor Day, one of the most special celebrations of the year, is the perfect time to relax and do amazing activities with your loved ones. You can throw a party, go swimming during the day, attend a parade or music festival, take a day trip to a new place or just watch a good movie. Here are the most iconic ones for you to enjoy during the holiday.

Labor Day marks a before and after in history. Although the holiday was officially declared in 1894, the first parade was held in New York on September 5, 1882. During the celebration, twenty thousand workers could be seen marching through the streets of Broadway, carrying signs with unforgettable phrases, such as "Labor creates all wealth" and "Eight hours to work, eight hours to rest, eight hours for leisure".

For all those who work non-stop, Monday is a good opportunity to take a break and have a good time, either watching a movie or creating new memories with family and friends. We are just a few hours away from the start of the celebration, so remember that certain stores and services will not be operating as usual.

Some will have reduced hours and others won't even be open on Monday, like Costco. Be prepared with everything you need to celebrate, as local stores may take a break (Here you can find a list of stores and services that will remain open).

Labor Day 2022: What are the best movies to celebrate the holiday?

Labor Day

At the tender age of 13, Henry Wheeler grapples with the pains of adolescence while caring for his troubled, reclusive mother, Adele. One day while shopping for school supplies, Henry and Adele encounter Frank Chambers, an intimidating man but one who clearly needs their help. Frank convinces the two of them to take him into their home, but later it becomes clear that he is a convict who has escaped. Based on the novel by Joyce Maynard.

Available on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Elvis

From his rise to fame to his unprecedented superstardom, rock 'n' roll icon Elvis Presley maintains a complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker, over the course of 20 years. Central to Presley's journey and happiness is one of the most influential people in his life -- Priscilla.

Available on HBO Max.

Scarface

After getting a green card in exchange for assassinating a Cuban government official, Tony Montana stakes a claim on the drug trade in Miami. Viciously murdering anyone who stands in his way, Tony eventually becomes the biggest drug lord in the state, controlling nearly all the cocaine that comes through Miami. But increased pressure from the police, wars with Colombian drug cartels and his own drug-fueled paranoia serve to fuel the flames of his eventual downfall.

Available on Peacock.

Top Gun: Maverick

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

A Clockwork Orange

In an England of the future, Alex and his "Droogs" spend their nights getting high at the Korova Milkbar before embarking on "a little of the old ultraviolence," while jauntily warbling "Singin' in the Rain." After he's jailed for bludgeoning the Cat Lady to death, Alex submits to behavior modification technique to earn his freedom; he's conditioned to abhor violence. Returned to the world defenseless, Alex becomes the victim of his prior victims.

Available on HBO Max.

The Green Mile

Paul Edgecomb walked the mile with a variety of cons. He had never encountered someone like John Coffey, a massive black man convicted of brutally killing a pair of young sisters. Coffey had the size and strength to kill anyone, but not the demeanor. Beyond his simple, naive nature and a deathly fear of the dark, Coffey seemed to possess a prodigious, supernatural gift. Paul began to question whether Coffey was truly guilty of murdering the two girls.

Available on fuboTV and HBO Max.

A Knight’s Tale

Peasant-born William Thatcher begins a quest to change his stars, win the heart of an exceedingly fair maiden and rock his medieval world. With the help of friends, he faces the ultimate test of medieval gallantry -- tournament jousting -- and tries to discover if he has the mettle to become a legend.

Available on STARZ.

Austin Powers trilogy

Spoof of 1960s spy films, in which cryogenically preserved secret agent Austin Powers is revived in the present day. Once synonymous with style, Powers soon realises that his vocabulary, fashion sense and attitude to women are hopelessly out of date. He enlists the help of a decidedly modern woman to help him adjust to the 1990s and vanquish his old adversary, Dr Evil.

Available on HBO Max.

The Proposal

Faced with deportation to her native Canada, high-powered book editor Margaret Tate says she's engaged to marry Andrew Paxton, her hapless assistant. Andrew agrees to the charade, but imposes a few conditions of his own, including flying to Alaska to meet his eccentric family. With a suspicious immigration official always lurking nearby, Margaret and Andrew must stick to their wedding plan despite numerous mishaps.

Available on fuboTV and Peacock.