The Holiday season is upon us and that means that dozens of Christmas films will be premiering! Here, check out our selection of the best new Hallmark Christmas movies to watch.

It’s December and that means Christmas movies’ season. Well, if you’re a holiday lover, you probably started getting in the mood for Christmas as soon as Halloween was over. But, if you’re just tuning in for the holiday movie fare, we got you covered with the best Hallmark premieres.

This year, the channel released over 40 Christmas movies for everyone to indulge in. While they have been premiering holiday films since October, the channel ‘Countdown to Christmas’ is still on. Fans can already check some titles, while there’s highly anticipated new Rachel Leigh Cook’s Tis the Season to be Merry.

If you are ready to watch as many holiday films as possible to celebrate the festive season, we got you covered. Get your hot chocolate ready and put on your warmer pajamas, because here are the best Hallmark Christmas movies of 2021.

The Nine Kittens of Christmas

Don’t miss this story where Zachary (Brandon Routh) and Marilee (Kimberley Sustad) find themselves thrown together during the festive season as they attempt to find homes for a litter of kittens.

Christmas in Harmony

Harmony (Riverdale's Ashleigh Murray) makes an audition for the Holiday Chorus… Which happens to be directed by her ex boyfriend. Obviously, she gets the role and the exes are forced to spend a lot of time together.

An Unexpected Christmas

This one is perfect for One Tree Hill fans. Bethany Joy Lenz is teaming up with Tyler Hynes in this film with a classic fake dating Christmas trope: returning home for the holidays, Jamie (Hynes) manages to convince his ex Emily (Lenz) to pretend they're still together for a week-long visit with his family.

You, Me and the Christmas Trees

Danica McKellar stars as a tree scientist who specializes in evergreens and is tasked with saving a generational family Christmas tree farm from a mysterious disease that is threatening to ruin Christmas.

The Sisters Swap: Christmas in the City

Jennifer and Meg Swift are sisters who couldn’t be closer despite living in different cities. So, when the opportunity comes, as both need something different, they swap cities and that might also bring unexpected (or totally expected?) romances. Premieres Dec. 12 8 PM ET.

A Dickens of a Holiday!

To make the 100th anniversary of her hometown’s Victorian festival a success, Cassie invites action movie star and former high school classmate Jake to play Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol.” Premieres Dec. 10, 8 PM ET.

A Royal Queens Christmas

With Megan Park and Julian Morris as the starring couple, in this film a prince finds his way to Queens during Christmas when a local woman enlists his help with a children’s Christmas show. Premieres Dec. 11, 8 pm ET.

Sugar Plum Twist

Do you want to mix dancing and Christmas? This one's for you. Professional ballerina Natalia returns home to Richmond at Christmas and works with a ballet student who has a flare for Latin dance. Premieres Dec. 17, 8 pm ET.

Tis the Season to Be Merry

Rachel Leigh Cook’s (She’s all that) fans, beware! In this film, Merry is looking for a fresh angle to her book on relationships, so she heads to Vermont. She finds a new perspective and Christmas cheer with charismatic aid worker Adam. Premieres Dec, 19, 8 PM ET.