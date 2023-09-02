One of the most anticipated federal holidays for citizens is approaching, and this Monday, the streets will be adorned with the colors of the American flag for Labor Day, which celebrates the social and economic achievements of workers.

Even though many people already have their plans set for the three-day weekend, some are still undecided and not quite sure what they’ll do during the day. A great option is to get together with friends and have a movie marathon.

Netflix is one of the streaming platforms with the most titles and is ideal for carrying out this plan. Not only because of its acclaimed original productions but also because of all the classics that have been among the most popular recently.

What are the top 10 Netflix movies to watch on Labor Day 2023?

The Green Mile (1999)

A supernatural tale set on death row in a Southern prison, where gentle giant John Coffey possesses the mysterious power to heal people’s ailments. When the cell block’s head guard, Paul Edgecomb, recognizes Coffey’s miraculous gift, he tries desperately to help stave off the condemned man’s execution.

Jaws (1975)

When an insatiable great white shark terrorizes the townspeople of Amity Island, the police chief, an oceanographer and a grizzled shark hunter seek to destroy the blood-thirsty beast.

Heart of Stone (2023)

An intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency races to stop a hacker from stealing its most valuable — and dangerous — weapon.

River Wild (2023)

Follows a pair of siblings who love but distrust each other as they embark on a white-water rafting trip with a small group. One of their friends from childhood turns out to be more dangerous than he appears.

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

WWII American Army Medic Desmond T. Doss, who served during the Battle of Okinawa, refuses to kill people and becomes the first Conscientious Objector in American history to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Murder Mystery 2 (2023)

After starting their own detective agency, Nick and Audrey Spitz land a career-making case when their billionaire pal is kidnapped from his wedding.

The Woman King (2022)

The story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen, and General Nanisca as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life.

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (2023)

In the wake of King Edward’s death, Uhtred of Bebbanburg and his comrades adventure across a fractured kingdom in the hopes of uniting England at last.

Terminator Genisys (2015)

The year is 2029. John Connor, leader of the resistance continues the war against the machines. At the Los Angeles offensive, John’s fears of the unknown future begin to emerge when TECOM spies reveal a new plot by SkyNet that will attack him from both fronts; past and future, and will ultimately change warfare forever.

Run Rabbit Run (2023)

Sarah is a fertility doctor with a firm understanding of the cycle of life. When she is forced to make sense of the increasingly strange behavior of her young daughter Mia, she must challenge her own beliefs and confront a ghost from her past.