The sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul is underway and already fans are riveted. Here are 15 of the best quotes from the series.

The countdown begins for Jimmy McGill AKA Saul Goodman, Kim Wexler, Howard Hamlin, and Nacho Varga in the final season of the critically acclaimed hit show Better Call Saul. For six seasons fans have witnessed the descent of Jimmy McGill into the extroverted, off the wall, Saul Goodman.

In its final season Better Call Saul will tie all the loose ends that will connect the series to Breaking Bad. In the process answering many important questions such as what becomes of Kim Wexler, the series most popular character, Nacho Varga, and the evil Lalo Salamanca. Along the way fans will be treated with the return of Walter White and his partner in crime Jesse Pinkman.

For fans of the series, it’s bittersweet to watch, maybe the best show in media at the moment, end. So, while you are watching the final season here are some of the best quotes from Better Call Saul to pin on your cubicle, wall, or social media feed.

Better Call Saul quotes

“My brother is not a bad person. He has a good heart. It’s just he can’t help himself. And everyone’s left picking up the pieces.” — Chuck McGill

“My friends, I promise you that together, we will prosper.” — Gus Fring

“What’s the difference between a tick and a lawyer? The tick falls off when you’re dead!” — Jimmy McGill

“Either you fit the jacket, or the jacket fits you.” — Kim Wexler

“No crime is complete without the cover-up.” — Chuck McGill

“What do you call a lawyer with an IQ of 60? Your Honor.” — Jimmy McGill

“Why do they bury lawyers under 20 feet of dirt? Because deep down, they’re really good people.” — Jimmy McGill

"Slippin’ Jimmy With A Law Degree Is Like A Chimp With A Machine Gun."- Chuck McGill

“Friend of the cartel, eh?” - Lalo Salamanca

“The bar exam’s a mother. I mean, for me it was. I failed it the first two times, but I guess it’s like losing your virginity, third time’s the charm.” — Jimmy McGill

“I guess I shouldn’t be surprised I have to tell you this. But it’s probably a bad idea that you willingly talk to the police, being a criminal and all.” — Mike Erhmantraut

“Confidence is good. Facts on your side, better.” — Chuck McGill

“The lesson is, if you’re gonna be a criminal, do your homework.” — Mike Erhmantraut

“You wanna save your business? You wanna save your dignity? You’re gonna have to fight.” — Jimmy McGill

“We all make our choices. And those choices, they put us on a road. Sometimes those choices seem small, but they put you on the road. You think about getting off. But eventually, you’re back on it.” — Mike Ehrmantraut

Bonus quotes:

“You do not get to make up your own rules. Put on your big boy pants and face reality.” — Kim Wexler

“Hoboken squat cobbler…” - Jimmy McGill

