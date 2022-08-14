Last night the HCA TV Awards took place, and Better Call Saul and White Lotus were the absolute protagonists, taking most of the big awards. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the series and the ceremony on Saturday 13th.

The White Lotus, Better Call Saul and Abbott Elementary were the top winners at Saturday night's Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards for broadcast and cable. The first night of the event took place at the Beverly Hilton and was hosted by The Daily Show's Dulcé Sloan.

Barry, This Is Us and What We Do in the Shadows were the next big winners of the evening. "Thanks to the Hollywood critics for not putting us in the same category as Quinta Brunson", joked Dan Fogelman, creator of This Is Us, (starring Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore) upon receiving the award for Best Television Drama.

Today will be the second day and Tig Notaro is the delegated host for the streaming awards ceremony. Some great moments of yesterday's evening were the honorary awards that included the TV Breakout Star Award to Brunson, the TV Icon Award to Giancarlo Esposito and the Virtuoso Award to Mandy Moore.

HCA TV Awards: The White Lotus led all programs with five wins

White Lotus, the HBO series (starring Sydney Sweeney from Euphoria, Alexandra Daddario from Baywatch, Jennifer Coolidge from Legally Blonde, Murray Bartlett from Tales of the City, Theo James from Divergent and Jake Lacy from The Office) beat out all TV shows with five wins, including Best Limited Series.

Mike White won for screenplay and directing, while Jennifer Coolidge won for supporting actress and Murray Bartlett won for supporting actor. They were some of the most honored celebrities of the night.

HCA TV Awards: Better Call Saul won for Best Cable Drama

AMC's Better Call Saul was next in line for the top honors. It took home four awards before Monday's series finale. Despite having a tie with HBO's Succession, the series prevailed as Best Cable Drama.

The drama's leads also took home wins. Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim Wexler, won Best Supporting Actress. Bob Odenkirk, who brings the title character Saul Goodman to life, won Best Actor and Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Gus Fring, took home the award for Best Supporting Actor.

HCA TV Awards: Abbott Elementary won four major nominations

Third place undoubtedly goes to Abbott Elementary, which won four trophies. First, it won Best Television Comedy, beating Better Call Saul, Hacks, Severance, Squid Game, Succession, The White Lotus and Yellowjackets.

Quinta Brunson, who plays Janine Teagues, won Best Actress and Janelle James, who plays Ava Coleman, won Best Supporting Actress. In addition, Brunson also received Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy.